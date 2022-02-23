Jaipur: In the first-ever state agricultural budget in the history of Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday aimed to win over nearly 85 lakh farmers in the state through a slew of upcoming measures and schemes, with a likely frontrunner in the CM Krishak Saathi Yojana.

The mission, divided into 11 different schemes, saw agricultural budget in Rajasthan being increased from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. Alongside this, the Mukhya Mantri Dugdh Utpadak Sambal Yojana too will see farmers receiving an increased rate of subsidy to farmers, from Rs 2/litre to Rs 5/litre.

"It is our aim to strengthen the financial situation of farmers and make Rajasthan stand among top states in the agriculture sector in the next five years. In last year's Budget, I had announced Rs 2,000 crore under the CM Krishak Saathi Yojana, which I propose to increase to Rs 5,000 crore," Gehlot said, while presenting the budget.

The 11 schemes under Krishak Saathi Yojana include Rajasthan Micro Irrigation Mission, Rajasthan Organic Farming Mission, Rajasthan Seed Production and Distribution Mission, Rajasthan Millet Promotion Mission, Rajasthan Protected Cultivation Mission, Rajasthan Horticulture Development Mission, Rajasthan Crop Protection Mission, Rajasthan Land Fertility Mission, Rajasthan Agricultural Labourers Empowerment Mission, Rajasthan Agri-Tech Mission and Rajasthan Food Processing Mission.

Among other provisions, it was announced that at the cost of Rs 500 crore, one lakh farmers will be getting 60% grant to set up solar pumps. Farmers belonging to the SC and ST categories will also be getting grants of Rs 45,000 each.

Under the Micro Irrigation Mission, an additional budget of Rs 2,700 crore will be used to benefit 500,000 farmers in the state. A Centre of excellence for micro-irrigation too will be set up using government funds.

In what appears to be a boost to the loaning facility in the agricultural sector, a target has been set to disburse interest-free loans up to Rs 20,000 crore, with 500,000 new farmers being included in the scheme. The government will spend Rs 650 crore as interest subsidy for the scheme.

Apart from agriculture, the Chief Minister also announced a pension scheme for state government employees, a job guarantee scheme, as well as 50 free electricity units for domestic users. He also announced free treatment in government hospitals.

With agency inputs