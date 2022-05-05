Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday opened a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) alleging that they were planning to incite riots in parts of Rajasthan.

“The RSS and BJP are setting an agenda. They were planning to incite riots in Karauli, Jodhpur, and Ramgarh. We took timely action and due to that, only small incidents occurred. However, we have arrested the culprits and we will not spare anyone. We will not allow violence in the state", the CM said.

Demanding for a committee to be formed to probe the incidents, Gehlot further said, “Riots happened in seven states and bulldozer was used. If Amit Shah has courage then a committee should be formed to probe all this which should be headed by Supreme Court and High Court judges, who would look into the “root cause” behind the violence."

He also accused the BJP-RSS of cashing in on young generations' innocence and promoting violence as "they are unaware of the history of our independence struggle". "We have seen Russia getting dismantled. However, our country has stood strong during the last 70 years despite it having multiple languages and religions. Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life but did not allow the formation of Khalistan. Rajiv Gandhi too sacrificed his life for the country. Beant Singh Punjab CM destroyed terrorism, he got blown up in a bomb attack."

Also read: Jodhpur violence: Curfew extended till May 6