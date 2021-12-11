Haridwar: The ashes of the country's first CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were immersed in the Ganges at VIP Ghat in Haridwar on Saturday. It was immersed by Rawat's daughters Kritika and Tarini and other relatives.

The event was attended by Uttarakhand Cabinet ministers Swami Yatishwaranand and Dhan Singh Rawat. Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present at the event along with Assembly Speaker Premchand Agarwal, BJP State President Madan Kaushik and Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Rawat and his wife lost their lives along with 11 others in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Also Read:Govt to appoint next CDS soon, Naravane among the front-runners