Paradip: In a shocking incident, an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker was allegedly gang raped by four youths in the forested area near Nehru Bangala in port town Paradip on Friday evening. The victim lodged a complaint at Paradip Model police station on Saturday.

According to the police complaint, four men abducted her in a red car while she was going on her bicycle in Nuabazar on Friday evening and gang-raped her near Nehru Bangla. A police team along with a scientific team and dog squad visited the crime spot on Saturday morning for investigation.

Also read: 55-year-old held for minor girl rape in Punjab

“They were four in a red car. They forcibly took me in the car to Nehru Bangala and raped me. I was physically tortured before being raped. I want justice,” the victim said.

Police have detained the prime accused in the case. While a medical examination of the survivor has been conducted, police have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused persons.