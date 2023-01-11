Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for the latter's remarks on Muslims in India and the way they should live in the country.

"How dare he put 'conditions' on our citizenship?" Owaisi reacted as he wrote a string of tweets slamming the RSS chief on Wednesday. "Who is Mohan to give Muslims 'permission' to live in India or follow our faith? We’re Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put 'conditions' on our citizenship? We’re not here to 'adjust' our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur," Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, the AIMIM chief took a dig at Bhagwat over them "whining about internal enemies". "Mohan says there is no external threat to India. Sanghis have been whining about the bogey of “internal enemies” & “state of war” for decades & their own Swayamsevak in Lok Kalyan Marg says “na koi ghusa hai…”.

Apart from this, Owaisi also slammed Bhagwat and RSS for 'double standands', linking his soft approach to China while loud approach to 'fellow citizens'. "If we’re indeed at war, has Swayamsevak sarkar been sleeping for 8+ years? RSS’s ideology is a threat to India’s future. The sooner Indians recognise the real 'internal enemies', the better it will be," AIMIM chief said.

Among other things, Owaisi also pointed his fingers at PM Narendra Modi. He wrote, "Why does PM hug all Muslim leaders of other countries but is never seen hugging a single Muslim in his own country? What is this awakening and war stuff if not rhetoric and hate speech?"

Earlier, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat in an interview to the RSS-affiliated magazines Organiser and Panchjanya said that Muslims have nothing to fear in India but they must "abandon their claim of supremacy".