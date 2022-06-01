Jaipur: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a state unit on Tuesday, keeping the upcoming state assembly elections in consideration. During the launch, he said that his political tours will not be only limited to Jaipur but he will reach out to the people of Rajasthan and make them aware of the failures of the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Talking to ETV Bharat, he said "For now, the party announced the appointment of a six-member core committee ahead of the formation of a full-fledged State body by July-end. The committee will be headed by Jamil Khan who will be visiting the major districts of the state and meeting the influential people in the state. In between all this, I will too keep visiting the state."

Owaisi also raised questions over the representation of minorities as the state is having 10 Rajya Sabha and 25 Lok Sabha seats. He said that people having ingenuity has not got proper political representation in Rajasthan which is why today minorities are marginalized in Rajasthan and their problems are being ignored. But now he won't let that happen.

He has also appealed to the minority society of Rajasthan to focus on strengthening their politicians by not considering themselves as a part of the vote bank that will be able to shuffle governments. With regard to the issue pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque, Owaisi claimed that it was against the Supreme Court's order to air videos that have surfaced recently.