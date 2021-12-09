Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that, it is not required to implement night curfew right now in the state amid Omicron scare.

Speaking to media after holding cabinet meeting, CM Bommai said, "We will issue new guidelines after reviewing the situation for a week in the state. We have decided to issue separate guidelines for cluster management and hostels. Except this, there are no new guidelines,"

"We have discussed with cabinet ministers, technical advisory committee chairman Dr Sudarshan and other experts. Dr Sudarshan briefed us about the situation arising out of detection of Omicron variant. He said that there is nothing to worry about. So there is no need to panic but they asked us to take some precautionary measures," CM said.

The experts have suggested to keep an eye on schools, residential schools, colleges and hostels as Covid cases increasing in these places. It has been suggested to sanitize hostels twice, curb unnecessary visitors to hostels, vaccination for hostel chefs, staff and college students (18 and above) and to open isolation rooms, special vaccination drive at clusters, he added.

In the border districts, we will implement more rules in addition to the existing ones. Whatever rules have been issued for those coming to the state from Kerala and Maharashtra will continue. Ministers have given some suggestions on what rules should be implemented for Christmas and New Year celebrations. The government will take steps on the advice and recommendation of experts, Bommai added.