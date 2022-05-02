Patna: Both the Hanuman temple and the mosque are situated 50 yards away from each other. Setting an example of communal harmony and peace, the Hanuman temple turned off its loudspeakers during the Azaan, while the mosque took care of the devotees thronging the temple as a token of goodwill gesture. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, recently said, "Talking about the ban on loudspeakers is useless. We didn't agree on these issues. Whatever someone wants to say, let them say it. We are not unanimous on this issue."

Previously, CM Nitish Kumar had said that those who generate controversy in the name of puja (worship) have nothing to do with religion. Those creating a row over religion could not be judged as the right person. On the other hand, Janak Ram, Bihar BJP leader and Minister of Mines and Geology in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, said, "The effect of Uttar Pradesh will be seen in Bihar also. The Constitution is supreme not any religion. Hence, for fair and impartial governance, we have to follow rule of law. Suppose any legal provision comes into effect then loudspeakers will be removed. Besides, loudspeaker causes sound pollution and the matter will be discussed in Parliament also. We will arrive at a consensus on the issue. Rules will be followed as per norms."