Chennai: A 50-year-old labourer who became a social media celebrity in Chennai after posting his dance videos, is in a fix. Ramesh Kumar's former and current wives are engaged in a battle of accusations over who shall the social media star live his life with.

Such is the situation that Ramesh's current wife Inbavalli has even claimed in a police complaint that his second wife kidnapped him. Inbavalli lodged a missing complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner's office on August 16. In her complaint, she said that on August 11, four people -- Ranjith, Kumar, Jay and Rajkumar -- took Ramesh with them and since then he had not returned home.

Further in her complaint, she alleged that her husband Ramesh has been kidnapped by his ex-wife Chitra after giving him drugs. She also said that when she went to bring back Ramesh, Chitra threatened to kill her. Fearing for her and her children's lives, she did not leave her house for four days. Inbavalli also appealed to the police to provide immediate protection to her and her two daughters and rescue her husband.

Following the complaint when police investigated and asked Chitra about it, she said that "she got married to Ramesh 24 years ago but 10 years ago they got separated". "On August 11, Ramesh came to attend his daughter's (from the first marriage) wedding, and then after he changed his mind and decided to live with me," Chitra said, adding that no one had kidnapped him.

Ramesh used to work as a daily wage labourer in the Moormarket area in the city. Since childhood, however, he had a passion for dance. He started to upload his dance videos on Tiktok and other social media platforms. Soon his videos received a lot of positive reactions so much so that Ramesh became "Dancer Ramesh". Ramesh started getting opportunities to participate in dance programs and reality shows on private TV channels, which gave him both fame and money and his lifestyle changed.

The unique case has been transferred to Pulianthop police station and investigation is underway.