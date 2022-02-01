New Delhi: Soon after the Election Commission of India extended a ban on physical rallies till February 11, Congress General Secretary organization KC Venugopal wrote a letter to all candidates and state Congress chiefs of poll-bound states to make necessary arrangements for virtual campaigning.

In his letter, Venugopal asked other units to adopt the same model as adopted in Rahul Gandhi's virtual rally in Jalandhar in which Congress claims that around 9 lakh views were recorded in just two hours.

Venugopal asked candidates and PCC chiefs to make all the arrangements necessary for virtual campaigning including setting up LED screens and taking permission from the administration as per the rules laid down by Election Commission for gathering 300-500 people for the virtual rallies.

Congress has also appointed coordinators at every assembly seat with a task to ensure that the speeches of national leaders reach every voter. The party has also issued instructions that after every virtual rally, a report on camps organised for people should be sent to the party headquarters along with photos.

Sources say that to discuss logistics behind virtual set up and arrangement, Congress Social Media head Rohan Gupta had a long meeting with the party leadership recently. Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a virtual rally in Goa on February 2 while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be releasing Congress Manifesto in Dehradun on the same day.

ANI