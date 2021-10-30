New Delhi: The 26th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP) is going to commence from October 31 to November 12. The leaders of 120 nations will meet in Glasgow to discuss ways to curb Greenhouse Gas emissions and to restrict global warming to 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius.

There have been several bilateral meetings between India and other countries including the US and European Union ahead of COP26. Earlier this week, during a meeting, Union Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav had assured India's full support to UK COP Presidency for the meaningful outcome of COP, saying that the upcoming COP26 should be the "COP of action and implementation".

He had also mentioned that the "huge expectations" in COP26 include arriving at a consensus on unresolved issues of the Paris Agreement Rule Book, long-term climate finance, market-based mechanisms, etc.

Manu Singh

While speaking to ETV Bharat over India's expectations from COP26, Environmentalist Manu Singh said, "The overall condition globally is becoming very dismal. Global warming is increasing at an alarming rate and we have just seen byproducts of that in form of several superstorms. I believe that apart from investing in the renewable energy sector, bringing around vehicles that are not driven by fossil fuels, India should also address the livestock industry which is now booming in India."

"The European countries have stressed upon the fact that the livestock industry has been the main industry responsible for global warming, destruction of rain forests across the globe and also in the extinction of certain species. But India hasn't taken a clear stand yet," he further added.

Also Read:COP26: Uniting the world to tackle climate change

When asked if COP26 is going to play a crucial role to solve the climate crisis, Singh replied, "It can play a crucial role but that depends on the implementation part. We have seen several summits which have now somehow failed. We cannot look at this problem just from an arithmetic point of view. India is the only country that can spiritually solve this problem because we do not believe in overconsumption."

The focus of COP26 will be on making all nations, especially developing countries like India, to commit to a 'net zero'. India hasn't entirely ruled out the possibility of agreeing to this target, though it will not budge on demands from developed nations.

"India should strife for a net-zero emission but not under the pressure of European states. I think we are capable and if we look at our emissions, demographically, it's much better as compared to the United States. Our investment in the renewable energy sector is humongous," the environmentalist said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the summit on November 1 where he will highlight "the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support of mitigation and adaptation and resilience-building measures, mobilization of Finance, technology transfer and importance of Sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth".