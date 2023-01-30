Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Monday said that as Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) comes to an end, the nation is getting to see a new Rahul Gandhi who will lead the fight against the forces spreading hatred and anger in the country.

Antony, speaking at a programme organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee here to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary, said it was time to begin the "second phase" to weaken and defeat the divisive forces in the country.

"As the Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end, India is getting to see a new Rahul Gandhi. A new Rahul Gandhi who will take care of the country and lead the fight against the forces spreading anger and hatred. "It is time to begin the second phase. By that I mean, it is time to weaken and defeat the forces trying to divide the country through hatred and anger," the former defence minister said.

The Congress organised a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday with several leaders from national and regional parties in attendance to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The rally was held at a stadium amid tight security and heavy snowfall.

Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. January 30 is observed every year as Martyrs' Day. (PTI)