Mumbai: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was in judicial custody in Arthur Road jail for the past 19 days, was slowly adjusting to the jail environment, however, he was disappointed when his bail was denied. Earlier, he was not talking to anyone in the prison, but now he is interacting with other prisoners.

Aarti was conducted at a temple located on the premises of the prison at 7 pm. According to sources in the jail administration, he will stay there till the completion of aarti. Aryan was following prison laws and was involved in other activities. He asked the prison administration for religious books.

It may be recalled that the Bombay High Court will hear the bail application of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on October 26. The application challenges the special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court’s refusal of bail to Aryan in the cruise drug bust case.

According to jail sources, Aryan Khan did not take bath for four days despite jail officials persuasion while two bed sheets and some clothes have been sent to him from his residence. Similarly, officials in the prions gave him a blanket. Despite best efforts, he does not eat anything for a few days. It has also come to light that this morning constable had brought biscuits for Aryan. Aryan has only three bottles of water left as he had bought dozens of bottles of water before entering the jail. He reportedly asked the jail authorities to provide him with religious books.

