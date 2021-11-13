Mumbai: Aryan Khan was interrogated for nearly seven hours by NCB officials. The marathon questioning was done on Friday night.

The interrogation started at 5 pm and Aryan was allowed to leave the NCB office in Navi Mumbai at around 1 am. He was quizzed by a special NCB team in relation to the cruise drugs party case.

Khan was summoned to the NCB office to file a reply in relation to the case. The development comes ahead of Aryan's 24th birthday.

Aryan was earlier summoned by the NCB's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 7 but failed to appear before the investigators claiming that he was suffering from fever.

The Bombay High Court in its bail order for Aryan on October 29 directed him to appear before the NCB every Friday and asked him to surrender his passport. Two other bail applicants — Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha — were also granted bail on the same day.

The court instructed all the three bails applicants — Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha, Aryan Khan — to appear before the NCB at its Mumbai office every Friday between 11 am to 2 pm to register their presence.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 when an NCB team raided an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. So far 20 people including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested in the case.