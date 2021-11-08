Mumbai: An eyewitness in the Aryan Khan cruise drug case Vijay Pagare has made a sensational claim that the case was fabricated. He further alleged that Kiran Gosavi had taken Rs 50 lakh adding that some of the money in the whole deal was supposed to go to the authorities.

Pagare also said that it was Sunil Patil who had told him about it. He said that the money was lost because of a selfie. The Aryan Khan case is likely to escalate further following the claims by Pagare. Questions are already being raised on the action taken regarding the alleged cruise drug party.

Several new findings in the case have come to light in the last few days.

" Sunil Patil and I had taken Rs. 43 lakh from my friends to get a contract in the Railways. Although he has not paid in three years, I had been with Sunil Patil for the last six months," said Pagare.

Pagare also said that a couple of days after the incident Kiran Gosavi and Manish Bhanushali were constantly seen on TV. He said that on November 4 he spoke to Sunil Patil. Pagare also said that Kiran Gosavi got all the money back.

"I realized that Aryan Khan was being cheated so I immediately took a friend of mine to the fort court. Aryan Khan was brought there. I met Satish Mane Shinde and told him that I had cheated on Aryan Khan but he did not believe me," said Pagare.