Mumbai: Aryan Khan will be released from jail on Friday evening, disclosed advocate Satish Maneshinde, who represented the former in the drugs-on-cruise case. “We're expecting to receive orders of High Court from HC registry this evening. As soon as we get the orders we'll produce them in Special NDPS court for completing other formalities and get release orders for Aryan Khan, said advocate Satish Maneshinde.

Meanwhile, Sharukh Khan is on cloud nine as his son was granted bail after a long wait. The latter was lodged in the Arthur Road Jail for over 25 days after being detained by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case.

Aryan approached the Bombay High Court for an urgent bail hearing after both the magistrate court and the special NDPS court rejected his bail earlier this month.

