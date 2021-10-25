Mumbai: Every day new information is coming out about Aryan Khan, who is languishing in prison, in a cruise drugs case. His jail term has been extended as his bail application has been rejected by a court. It is learnt that he is reading religious books, which were provided by the jail authorities.

One of the jail officials said that the books should be brought by the family members, relatives and friends of the prisoners on their demand, or else on their own, and in turn, they will be handed over to the prisoners. However, after the completion of the jail term, prisoners can take the books, along with them, or can donate them to the jail library.

