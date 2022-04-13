Mumbai: Two officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who investigated the drug-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested last year have been suspended for indulging in 'suspicious' activities.

Officers Vishwa Vijay Singh and Ashish Ranjan Prasad have been suspended even though the exact reason for the action is not known yet. According to reports, Singh was the investigating officer of the cruise drugs case, while Prasad was his deputy.

Aryan Khan, along with other accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was granted bail by the High Court on October 28 in the case. An NCB team had busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the case. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were among those arrested on October 3.

Later, a total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case. The drug case had also turned into a political slugfest among the political parties in Maharashtra, with Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik claiming the case related to the alleged recovery of banned drugs from the ship was "fake" and arrests made just on the basis of WhatsApp chats.

Also read: NCB's witness in Aryan Khan's drug case Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack