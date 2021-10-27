Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the bail application of Aryan Khan to tomorrow.

Aryan — son of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan — was arrested by the NCB in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from a Goa-bound cruise ship drug on October 3.

Former Advocate General Mukul Rohatgi, who recently slammed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) by terming it as "an Ostrich with head buried in the sand", has too joined Khan's existing battery of lawyers in the HC.

Besides Rohatgi, Khan's side comprised senior lawyers like Amit Desai and Satish Maneshinde who have fought for him in the magistrate court and special NDPS court, besides the high court.

Khan, 24, and seven others were detained on October 2 after the NCB raided a rave party aboard a cruise ship, and the following day arrested, with another 12 subsequent arrests made in the sensational case.

Aryan Khan along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have so far spent 26 nights in prison.