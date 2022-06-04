New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday remarked that "Arya Samaj has no business to issue a marriage certificate, this is the work of authorities". The bench comprising of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice BV Nagaratha made the observation while hearing a case pertaining to the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The accused in the case had approached the top court for bail which was rejected.

Counsel for the accused had submitted before the court that the girl was not minor and the marriage between them had taken place at Arya Samaj. To prove it, the advocate had shown the certificate but the court did not accept it. The Rajasthan High Court had rejected the bail plea earlier.

Supreme Court said that it has no reason to interfere in the order and asked the accused to renew his application for bail before the trial court. "The Special Leave Petition is dismissed with the aforesaid liberty," ordered the court.