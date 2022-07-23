New Delhi: Ahead of the assembly election in the state, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal will visit Himachal Pradesh on Monday to administer the oath to more than 5,000 officer bearers of the party in Solan. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also join Kejriwal at the event.

Kejriwal had visited Himachal's Palampur on July 12 to organize a Tiranga Yatra in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the hill state. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopes to retain power in the hill state, as it did in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

After getting a historic victory in Punjab assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party is looking to make inroads into Himachal Pradesh, projecting itself as an alternative to the BJP and the Congress. To woo the voters in the hill state, the party has been showcasing Kejriwal's Delhi model of governance, promising to form "an honest government" in the hill state and overhaul the education and healthcare sectors if voted to power.