New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is all set for a three-day tour in Chandigarh and will lead the victory procession. The tour will commence from December 30.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged victorious and bagged 14 seats out of 35 in Chandigarh civic body election.

It is also learned that all the top AAP Punjab leaders, newly-elected council members, and AAP Punjab incharge will take part in the victory procession. Besides, Kejriwal will also take out a peace rally at Patiala on December 31.

On the New Year, Kejriwal will offer prayers at Chandigarh Ram Tirath Temple.

