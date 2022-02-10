Arvind Kejriwal to begin his two-day visit to poll-bound Goa today
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will begin his two-day visit to Goa on Thursday ahead of the State Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 14.
As per information received by AAP, Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa from February 10-11. AAP chief also visited the poll-bound Goa earlier this month. Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
(ANI)
