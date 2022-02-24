Delhi Budget: Arvind Kejriwal to hold special meeting with Ministers
New Delhi: Ahead of the budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at the Secretariat on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, the CMO said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, February 24, to discuss Delhi's Budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23."
Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @ArvindKejriwal will convene a special meeting with the Council of Ministers at Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, 24th February, to discuss Delhi's Budget for the upcoming financial year 2022-23.— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) February 23, 2022
The Delhi government began working on the Delhi Budget 2022-23 by the end of January and as per Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, this terms' Budget will be special and will foster the economic growth of the national capital.