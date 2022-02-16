New Delhi: After a video caught Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Wednesday, making contentious remarks against residents of states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Channi's comment as well as Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's reaction to the comment.

The video, tweeted out by Bengaluru BJP MP Tejasvi Surya shows Channi addressing a crowd, pointing towards Priyanka Gandhi, saying, "She is one of us. Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law for Punjabis. All Punjabis, unite. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi will not be allowed to come and rule here". Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the comment, saying "It is very shameful. We strongly condemn comments aimed at any individual or any particular community. Priyanka Gandhi also belongs to Uttar Pradesh so she is also a 'bhaiya'", Kejriwal said.

