Amritsar: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the services of contract teachers would be regularized if his party forms government in Punjab in 2022.

"I met a few teachers yesterday. They told me that they are earning Rs 10,000 per month. This is way below the minimum wage in Delhi. I promise the services of the teachers would be regularized immediately after the AAP forms government in the state," he said while addressing media.

The Delhi CM also said that the AAP government will implement a transfer policy for teachers. "They will be appointed to schools of their choice. No teachers can work with an upset and disturbed mind," said Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to the state as part of AAP's 'Mission Punjab'.

"If the AAP forms the government in the state, then it will fill up the vacancies on an immediate basis after the test. The teachers will be sent to foreign countries, IIMs and IITs to improve their skills," he added.

"In Punjab, a lot of unnecessary work is being imposed upon the government teachers like they are sent for election duties, and sometimes to carry out Census or data entry work at government offices. But if the AAP government comes to power in Punjab, I want to promise that the teachers will be made to teach students," he said.

He also promised teachers of timely promotions and cashless medical treatment facilities. "Several teachers are working at the same position for many years and earn a minimal salary. This will be changed," he said.

Praising Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu for raising public welfare issues, Kejriwal said that Sidhu is raising people's issues. "Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh did not allow him to work for the people of Punjab and now Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi is not allowing him to do the same," Kejriwal said.