Ludhiana: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a press conference on Tuesday, addressed several core electoral issues in Punjab. Kejriwal, who spoke in Jalandhar for the event, highlighted several issues such as sacrilege, security, the drug problem - pushing the case of Aam Aadmi Party in the state.

The CM claimed he would be getting an absolute majority in Punjab, and requested the people to vote for Bhagwant Mann for changing the face of the state. Highlighting the undercurrent of communal tension in Punjab, Kejriwal said he was approached by someone who claimed to be a Hindu and said they were concerned due to the turbulent state of affairs after the sacrilege attempts.

"I want to assure everyone in Punjab - Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Muslims, everyone - that if the Aam Aadmi Party comes to power, then it will take the responsibility of the security of people in the state. It is important that a border state elects an honest government, as it will not sell out", he noted.

Significantly, he claimed that both Congress and BJP were in collusion, and looked out for each other. "The two have been supporting each other in politics. If one comes to power, it does not let any major trouble come the way of the other party. If they could, they would have sold off Punjab by now. Aam Aadmi Party is not affiliated to anyone, therefore they do not want us to assume power", he said.

Speaking on both internal and national security, Kejriwal said that the two parties have made a mockery of the issue. "There should not do politics on issues of internal and national security. If there is a corruption-free government, security will be ensured", the Delhi CM said. Regarding the drug menace plaguing Punjab, he said that under AAP, "Punjab Police will sincerely work (to eradicate drugs) and make sure the people of Punjab are secure".