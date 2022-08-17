New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. The vice president secretariat shared pictures of the meeting.

Dhankhar took over as the vice president on August 11. "Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal called on Hon'ble Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today," the VP Secretariat tweeted.