Chandigarh: At a time a section the AAP has accused the BJP of trying to poach its MLAs with money, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has asked his party MLAs in Punjab to attend a meeting in Delhi on September 18.

Earlier, the Punjab Police said in a statement that following a complaint filed by some MLAs of an FIR has been registered under Section 8 and Sections 171-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema at a press conference published the names of the MLAs who allegedly received phone calls from the BJP asking them to join the saffron party.

Later, Cheema later met Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav alleging "I am being threatened that Amit Shah will cause great harm to me and my family. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he has full faith in the loyalty of his MLAs.