New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal addressing party workers and supporters post the party's victory in the Punjab polls, lauded the people of Punjab for having made the impossible possible. He said the public has given a fitting reply to leaders of all the parties that tried to corner AAP, adding that the aam aadmi defeated Charanjit Singh Channi in the election.

"We will make an India where no student has to go to Ukraine to study medicine...With these results, people showed that Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a real 'Desh Bhakt'. Bhagat Singh once said if we don't change the system after the British leave, nothing will happen. Sadly in the last 75 yrs, these parties and leaders had the same British system, they were looting the country, no schools/hospitals were made. AAP has changed the system," Kejriwal quipped.

The AAP national convener further said, "Sukhbir Singh Badal lost, Capt Sahab lost, Channi Sahab lost, Parkash Singh Badal lost, Navjot Singh Sidhu lost, Bikram Singh Majithia lost. Punjab has done amazing. 'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta', we all love you, Punjab. The results are a massive 'inquilaab', big seats have shaken up."

Earlier in the day, as the trends indicated an unassailable lead for AAP in Punjab, Kejriwal tweeted a photo with AAP MP and the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann. "Thank people of Punjab for this revolution," Kejriwal posted. The AAP is on its way to script history by getting a majority in Punjab. After Delhi, the AAP is now going to form the government in Punjab.