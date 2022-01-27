New Delhi: The youth from Arunachal Pradesh detained by the Chinese Army has been released, Union Home Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday. The youth, Miram Taron, a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang District, had gone missing on January 18.

"The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Miram Taron to the Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination," Rijiju said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Rijiju had said that a hotline was exchanged between the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) regarding the 19-year-old youth.

"PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release," Rijiju had said in a tweet yesterday.