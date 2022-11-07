Anjaw (Arunachal Pradesh) : Two youths missing from India-China boundary for 2.5 months, case filed "We are doubting that they crossed the Indian boundary and were abducted by China. We appeal to the central govt to help trace them," says the elder brother of one of the missing youths.

"They are missing since August 20. They went to get local medicine in the forest. A FIR has been lodged. We have spoken to Arunachal Pradesh's East MP Tapir Gao, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Rescue operations are being conducted by the administration and Army" says BJP MLA Dasanglu Pul while talking to Media on Monday. (ANI)