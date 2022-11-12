Tezpur: Rashtriya Raksha University has imparted training for the first batch of 16 police officers from Arunachal Pradesh in the Chinese language that is Mandarin, and is in the process of imparting similar training to the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Himachal and Ladakh police. Rashtriya Raksha University Director Avinash Kharel said, "Rashtriya Raksha University aims at providing comprehensive security and strategic education for national security. We have set up our branch at Pasighat by signing an MoU with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. We have already trained 16 Arunachal police officers deployed on the border areas of China.

The Indian Army and ITBP are responsible for guarding the 3448-km Indo-China border. ITBP is deployed along the border in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Arunachal while the Army guards the rest of the areas. “There have been a number of cases of standoffs and face-offs between the patrolling units of India and China because of communication problems due to different languages. The training will also help the forces in intelligence gathering,” the official said. Mandarin-knowing officers would help defuse such situations besides participating in official meetings at designated border meeting points. (With agency inputs)