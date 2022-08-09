Tinsukia: Clashes broke out between security forces and militants at the Arunachal and Nagaland borders on Tuesday in the purview of the 75th independence day to be celebrated on the coming 15th. As per the preliminary information, a group of ULFA-I and NSCN militants launched an attack on the Assam Rifles at the Indo-Myanmar border in the North East.

The Assam Rifles had set up a new camp in the Panchupas area of ​​Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The NSCN-IM and ULFA-I militants launched an ambush on the camp at around 3 am on Tuesday. The militant also attacked another army camp in the Nakano area of Arunachal.

Meanwhile, a faction of the same militant group attacked another army camp in Cheramota in Nagaland as well. According to a source, the militants attacked the camp with mortars. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Also read: Assam gets approval for 9th medical college

After nearly three years, rebel groups in the North East, including ULFA-I, have called for a boycott of Independence Day. The ULFA-I Commander-in-Chief Paresh Baruah has already issued a statement calling for a boycott of the 75th Independence Day to be celebrated this year.

Commenting on the matter, the Assam CM said that it is not for the first time that the ULFA-I called for a boycott of Independence Day. "There is nothing to worry about, Independence Day will be celebrated peacefully," he added.