New Delhi: Being aware of the occasional intrusion attempts by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) inside Arunachal Pradesh, the Pema Khandu government has appealed to the Union Home Ministry for infrastructure development in border areas.

In a recent communication with Home Ministry, the state government has highlighted that constraints at the bordering areas (along China border) like limited social infrastructure, limited connectivity, shallow economic activities etc may result in the migration of border population to the foothills.

In the same communication, the State government has highlighted that employment in local areas, enhancing connectivity through road, air and railways, as well as digital connectivity could make the border villages vibrant.

Arunachal Pradesh shares 1,863 km of its border with China (1126 km), 520 km with Myanmar and 217 km with Bhutan. As per the 2011 census, there is a total population of 3,90,934 along the border spread across 1,944 border villages.

The Sikkim government has also raised similar concerns with the Home Ministry. During the recently concluded Chintan Shivir on internal security, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also highlighted the same issue with Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Arunachal Pradesh government, however, emphasized on the project implementation from the border area development fund as sanctioned by the Central Government.

Several other schemes like Kriahi Veer, Atma Nirbhar Yojana, Deen Dayal Upadhaya Swalamban Yojana are under implementation in the border villages.

The state government has highlighted that use of space technology and drones for essential service delivery could be of immense help in the border areas.

It is worth mentioning that the state government has successfully used drones for healthcare, agriculture and disaster management on August 15 this year

The state gives has also highlighted that construction of Hapoli-Sarli-Huri Road has reignited the hopes for a better tomorrow for the people living along the border villages.

"Connectivity has triggered reverse migration. Approximately 30 houses (180 people) of nearby villages moved to Damin circle in past 10 months," the state government pointed out.

Earlier, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh, Tapir Gao bas also raised concern and said that infrastructure development along the border areas is very critical to ensure India's security from external aggression.