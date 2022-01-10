Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein tested positive for COVID on Monday.

"I got myself tested for Covid through RAT and was found positive. I have got mild symptoms but doing well with no other problem. I request all those who came into contact with me in the last few days, to isolate themselves and get their Covid-Test done," he tweeted on Monday.

Earlier, on January 8 Chowna Mein took to Twitter to inform that he had come into close contact with Secretary Transport, Shri Dani Salu who had tested positive for COVID a day earlier. The Deputy Chief Minister was on tour with the Transport Secretary since 4th January.

"Those who had come into contact with him or me since last 5 to 6days, may please get yourself covid test done. As a precautionary measure following covid protocol, I will be in home isolation from today and will have my covid test done after 5 days i.e. on 13th January 2022," he had tweeted.

