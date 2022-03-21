Chennai: The one-member commission headed by Justice A. Arumugaswamy, which has been probing the circumstances leading to the death of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, questioned AIADMK's O Paneerselvem and Sasikala''s sister-in-law Ilavarasi on Monday.

Answering the commission's questions, Paneerselvam said that the last time he saw her was when the deceased attended a Metro train event the day before she was admitted to hospital. "I was not aware of Jayalalithaa's health condition other than the fact that she had high sugar. Moreover, I, as the Deputy Chief Minister, have also said that I have signed the file of inquiry commission set up in connection with Jayalalithaa's death," he said.

He further stated that he was not aware of the reasons behind Jayalalithaa's hospitalization on September 22, 2016. He said he also did not know what was the treatment given to the former CM and which team of doctors monitored her health. "I was unaware as to why Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital. I came to know only about it after hearing from the Chief Secretary in the hospital," said the AIADMK coordinator.

The one-member judicial commission probing Jayalalithaa's death also questioned Sasikala's sister-in-law Ilavarasi. She said that she was not aware of the late CM's ill-health. "Even though I visited the hospital on all 75 days, I saw her (Jayalalithaa) only once or twice through a glass window," said Ilavarasi. She further added that despite having stayed with her at the Poes Garden.

Ilavarasi went to jail in 2014 with the former CM, who was then in poor health and in great distress. Further, she was still in poor health during the 2016 election. Sasikala was the only one who cared for Jayalalithaa when she was at the Apollo Hospital, Ilavarasi explained before the commission. Meanwhile, Pannerselvam was again asked to appear before the one-member judicial commission on Tuesday morning.

In January 2022, the DMK government had granted further extended the time given to A Arumughaswamy Commission to probe into Jayalalithaa's death. The commission which was due to submit its report on January 24, 2022, has been given an extension till June 24, 2022. The commission was formed in September 2017 during the AIADMK regime.