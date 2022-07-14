Surat (Gujarat): Artisans, who make Ganesh idols, struggled to eke out their livelihood for two years during the Covid pandemic as the festival was not celebrated for two years. And now, they are gearing up and making the idols this year as there are no curbs on festival celebrations. After Maharashtra, Ganesh Utsav was celebrated on a grand note in Surat, too.

For the Ganesh Utsav, idols of Lord Ganesh are made months in advance and most of the artisans come from West Bengal to make the Ganesh idols in Surat. Artisans coming from Kolkata bring clay from the River Ganga and start making idols of Ganesh in May. Due to Corona, Ganesh fete has not been celebrated all over the country for two years as per the rules. This time the cases of a Corona have been reduced and the government has permitted for installation of large idols.

Also read: Eminent nano sculptor Ganesh is favorite among celebrities

e idols of Ganesh. More than 15 Bengali artisans get employment in Surat as they work under his supervision. To make idols of Ganesh, they bring clay from the river Ganga from Bengal and use that for making idols. Sanjay Bala said, "Surat is a Karma Bhoomi for me. I have been making Ganesh idols in Surat since 25 years ago. In May, I will come here with my artisans and start making idols. I have made more than 80 Ganesh idols for the celebrations this year."