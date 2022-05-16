Mumbai: An incident of unnatural sex has come to light from Arthur Road jail wherein a 19-year-old inmate allegedly forced himself on a 20-year-old inmate. NM Joshi Marg Police registered a case of unnatural offences in the matter and are probing further.

The accused person has been identified as Mohammad Irshad Islam Shaikh, a resident of Gautam Nagar in Govandi. According to the police, the incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday inside barrack number 7, situated in circle number 1 of the Arthur Road jail.

The police sources said that a complaint was received from the Superintendent of the Arthur Road jail, asking the police to carry out enquiries into an alleged incident of sexual abuse inside the jail.

Two officers from the NM Joshi Marg police then visited the jail and recorded the statement of the victim, who is an Oshiwara resident. Enquiries with the victim had revealed that between 2 am and 2:30 am, Shaikh, who was lodged in barrack number 7 had assaulted the victim and forced the victim into an oral sex, police said.

As per the police, the accused also threatened the victim with dire consequences. The victim, however, informed jail officials about his ordeal. The police have registered a case under sections 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

"Prima facie it has come to light that both the inmates were under judicial custody. We are also probing if the accused had or tried to commit a similar criminal act with any other inmates. We have just registered the case and would soon arrest the suspect," a police official said.

