Shimla: Kashmiri Pandit writer and founder of Panun Kashmir Movement Agnishekhar has called the abrogation of Article 370 the “biggest achievement after independence” in a special conversation with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of a literary conference being organized in Shimla by the Union Ministry of Culture as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahutsav'. Agnishekhar however said that the Centre needed to revamp the Kashmir policy going forward adding the “night of 19 January 1990 is not over for Kashmiri Pandits yet” in a reference to the exodus of the Hindus from Kashmir in the wake of armed militancy.

“The biggest achievement since independence in the context of Jammu and Kashmir is the abrogation of Article 370, but no further steps have been taken yet. The present government did these seemingly impossible tasks, which were appreciated openly by all, but the motives for which Article 370 was repealed are not clearly communicated to the public.

This step is linked with development, with roads and with jobs, whereas it was not so,” he said. Agnishekhar alleged that “under the guise of Article 370, not only a Muslim majority state, but an Islamic State was created”. “This can be seen as the creation of a Pakistan on the soil of India, hence the removal of Article 370 was necessary,” he said.

He however lamented over the failure of the BJP government at the Centre to rehabilitate the Kps in Kashmir. “I am still displaced there, even today in Jammu and even today I am a refugee. It is true that there was a ray of hope after the abrogation of 370. Kashmiri Pandits had started seeing their motherland across the mountain, but this has not happened and it seems that the central government has made a mistake,” he said.

He said that unless there is a “radical change and the central government does not stick to its policy, it is not possible to see some results”. Agnishekhar called for the eradication of the “terror ecosystem” in Kashmir. “A terrorist is not just an entity, there is an ecosystem around him. The whole system behind them has to be demolished. If this does not happen then one terrorist will die and many more will be born,” he said. Agnisekhar said that a “UT should be formed within Kashmir like Chandigarh is here. If this happens then Kashmiri Hindus will feel safe”.

