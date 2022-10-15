Ariyalur (TN): Hashtag 'ArrestKohli' was trending on Twitter on Saturday in reference to an incident from Tamil Nadu where a 21-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his friend after a drunken brawl over who was a better cricketer – Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli.

S Dharmaraj, who has been accused of killing 24-year-old P Vignesh, hails from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district. According to police, both of them had an argument after consuming liquor on October 12. While Vignesh supported Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Dharmaraj was a Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter.

As the two argued over who was a better cricketer, Vignesh allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli even as he ridiculed Dharmaraj who stammers while talking. Angry, Dharmaraj attacked Vignesh with a bottle and a cricket bat on the head and fled the spot. Vignesh's body was found by locals near the Citco industrial park in the district who informed the police.

The police registered a case and conducted an investigation, and based on it, they arrested Dharmaraj. Later, he was sent to judicial custody. On social media, a few Twitterati expressed their anger by trending #ArrestKohli demanding the arrest of the cricketer.