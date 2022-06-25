Chandigarh: In a shocking development, IAS officer Sanjay Popli's son Kartik Popli, 28, has allegedly shot himself dead. Officials said that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon when a team of Vigilance officials reached the IAS officer's house.

"Vigilance team reached IAS Sanjay Popli's house for enquiry and heard a gunshot. After verification, they realized his son has shot himself with his licensed gun. He was shifted to hospital," UT SSP Kuldeep Chahal said.

The Punjab Vigilance bureau had last week arrested Sanjay Popli and one other under allegations of corruption. He had been taken for four-day police remand. The vigilance team had reached his residence for another enquiry as his remand was coming to an end today. Popli was arrested for allegedly taking one per cent commission from the contractor of a Rs 7-crore sewerage project during the Congress government.