Ahmedabad: Filmmaker Avinash Das, arrested by Gujarat Police in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, was granted bail by a court here on Thursday. Metropolitan Magistrate M V Chauhan granted bail to Das on the condition that he shall remain present before the Ahmedabad Crime Branch during the first week of every month until the charge sheet is filed.

The crime branch had arrested Das on Wednesday. The filmmaker had also been booked for `insulting national honour' by sharing on Instagram and Facebook a photo of a woman draped in the national flag. (PTI)