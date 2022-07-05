Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Talib Hussain Shah, who was arrested, along with his associate in Reasi district on Sunday, had a brief association with a political party and has been the party's media in-charge. “Such elements continue to try to hide and continue their activities to further their anti-national activities.

Also read: J&K: LeT terrorist overpowered by villagers in Reasi was BJP's IT cell chief

Local villagers bravely helped the police in arresting two most wanted LeT terrorists," the DGP told reporters on Monday. He said that Talib was the mastermind of the recent serial blasts in Rajouri and his accomplice Faisal Ahmed Dar was also involved in the blasts. A purported order by BJP's Minority Morcha dated May 9, 2022, has gone viral on social media.

"Mr Talib Hussain Shah, at Draj Kotranka, Budhan, District Rajouri, shall be the new IT & Social Media In-charge BJP Minority Mocha, Jammu Province, with immediate effect," the order reads. Moreover, Shah has several pictures with senior BJP leaders, including J&K president Ravindra Raina. Two AK-47 assault rifles, a pistol, seven grenades and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered from the arrested duo. The arrest of the duo followed the unearthing of a module headed by Hussain in Rajouri district on June 28, which was behind the recent series of explosions in the district.