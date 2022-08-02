Burhanpur(MP): A man was arrested for supplying weapons to the Khalistani Movement terrorists in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Superintendent of Police Rahul Kumar Lodha said that Asan Singh, a resident of Bhagwanpura of Sastipur police station area of ​​Khargone district was nabbed by the Burhanpur Police with the help of central agencies, on Sunday for supplying illegal weapons to the Khalistan Movement.

On the basis of the report of the Central Agency Intelligence Bureau, the police zeroed in on the notorious arms smuggler, monitored him for a week, and arrested him on Sunday.