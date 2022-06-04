Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Taking umbrage at the Kanpur flare-up on Friday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to top police officers to take stringent action against the culprits. Till now, three FIRs have been registered in the matter. Of the three FIR, two were registered by the police. Besides, altogether 18 accused have been rounded up in the incident.

After the eruption of violent clashes between the two communities, on Friday, DGP headquarters, has sought detailed reports from Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena, asking the latter to furnish where was the lapse that led to the violence in Kanpur on such a large scale. On the other hand, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has issued instructions to police officers to take action against the stone-pelters under the Gangster Act, besides the confiscation of their property.

Read: Meerut: 18 arrested after police personnel sustained burn injuries in protest over Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Till further orders, the 2011-batch IPS officer Ajay Pal Sharma was asked to take command of Kanpur law and order situation. Speaking to reporters about the unfolding of events at Kanpur on Friday, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said after offering Friday Namaz, the clash took place between the two communities over the closure of shops. Soon the incident took to stone-pelting. At least 12 companies of forces, including one platoon of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), were deployed at sensitive areas of Kanpur, he said.