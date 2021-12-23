Guna: A court in Madhya Pradesh's Guna has issued an arrest warrant against industrialist and Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy for cheating investors. The warrant, issued by Additional Sessions Judge, carries an order to arrest Roy, his wife Swapna Roy, and five others.

With their money invested in Sahara India being lost due to Roy cheating the investors, main complainant Rajat Sharma as well as others registered a complaint with the police regarding the same.

This resulted in an FIR under sections 420,406 of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections 4 and 6(1) of the Protection of Madhya Pradesh Depositors Act being registered against Subrata Roy, his wife Swapna Roy, JB Roy, OP Srivastava, Shankarcharan Srivastava and Shivaji Singh.

Despite the order, police is not able to get hold of the accused, which is why the warrant has been issued.

The cops are also gathering information about movable and immovable assets of the accused, with further plans to auction off the assets in order to recover the investors' money in the future.

The search is on.