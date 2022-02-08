Lucknow: The special court of ATS has ordered the issuance of the arrest warrant against Manvendra Singh alias Manish Yadav, the accused in a case of opening an account through fake forms and investing people's money in it and sending the money to Pakistani handlers. The special court has given this order on an application of ATS. On Monday, the investigator of this case and Inspector of ATS Surya Prakash Shukla had filed an application in the court.

The report of the case was registered at Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur, after which the investigation was handed over to the ATS. It was said in the application that Manvendra is a resident of Ramgarh Tal area of ​​Gorakhpur, opened accounts in the bank with the help of forged documents and by fraudulently depositing the money of the victims, withdrew all the money through other accused and sent it to Mohit living in Delhi.

Mohit used to provide this amount to Pakistani handlers. The investigator said that accused Manvendra is wanted in this case and there is sufficient evidence against the accused. Therefore, an arrest warrant should be issued against him, the ATS stated. After considering all the available evidence and circumstances of the case, the court has ordered the issuance of the arrest warrant against the accused.

ATS counsel told that even after the issuance of the arrest warrant, if the accused remains absconding, then a request will be made in the court for the proclamation of absconding against him.