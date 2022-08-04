Kolkata: Enforcement Directorate lawyer made an explosive claim in the SSC recruitment corruption case hearing at the Bankshall court here on Wednesday. During the hearing, the ED lawyer claimed that Arpita Mukherjee's life insurance policies have former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee's name as the nominee. Partha has been named a nominee for at least 31 policies.

During the last 8-10 days, several documents were recovered after searching the various flats of Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee. Arpita's life insurance documents were also found in it. Altogether there are about 31 life insurance policies in the name of Arpita Mukherjee and all those policies have Chatterjee's name as the nominee.

ED lawyer also claimed that a total of 9 flats have been found. Out of which, 5 flats are in the name of Arpita. The remaining four are registered jointly on Partha and Arpita's names. The two have 50 percent each stake in the company named Apa Utilities. A number of documents have also been recovered which are being investigated by the forensic department. Bank accounts are also being scanned.

The ED lawyer requested custody of both for the sake of further investigation. ED asked for 4-day custody of Partha Chatterjee and 3-day custody of Arpita Mukherjee. Partha's lawyer opposed the custody citing physical ailments. However, custody was not opposed by Arpita's lawyer. But, Arpita's lawyer alleged that he was not allowed to meet Arpita for legal advice.

It was requested that Arpita be allowed to meet at least 20 minutes a day while in custody. After listening to the arguments of both sides, the judge of the special court at Bankshal Court, Jiban Kumar Sadhu, suspended the verdict for some time. Later, he ordered the custody of both till August 5.