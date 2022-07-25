Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee, a close aid of WB SSC recruitment scam accused minister Partha Chatterjee, was injured in a car accident on Sunday. The accident reportedly happened while she was on her way from Bankshall Court to CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Sunday night.

As per the sources, Arpita's convoy, which also included two women CRPF jawans present with her, was suddenly hit by a car at around 8 pm. Mukherjee, who was sitting in the front seat of the car, has sustained minor injuries on her hands and waist, which reportedly aren't very serious.